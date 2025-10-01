Six men, including three from Dewsbury and one from Batley, are to appear before magistrates tomorrow (Thursday, October 2) after being charged with committing serious sexual offences against girls in Kirklees in the 1990s.

The offences are reported to have taken place in the West Yorkshire area between 1994 and 1998.

The men, who are due to appear before Kirklees Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning are: a 53-year-old from Dewsbury, who is charged with three counts of rape; two 56-year-olds from Dewsbury, who are charged with one count of rape; a 55-year-old from Batley, who is charged with four counts of rape and false imprisonment; a 58-year-old from Shipley, who is charged with one count of rape, aiding and abetting rape, and two counts of incident assault; and a 49-year-old from London, who is charged with three counts of rape and three counts of indecent assault.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers in Kirklees continue to conduct enquiries in partnership with the Crown Prosecution Service as part of the operation.

“We continue to urge anyone who may have been a victim of sexual assault, either recently or perhaps many years ago, to come forward.

“All reports made to West Yorkshire Police are investigated by specialist safeguarding officers who can also help put victims in contact with support services they may need. The needs of victims are at the heart of all investigations.”