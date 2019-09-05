Shocking CCTV footage of fly-tipping in Dewsbury dumps Batley company directors in trouble

Two company directors have been prosecuted by Kirklees Council after waste from their business was fly-tipped - and the shocking moment it happened has been caught on CCTV.

On August 28 Louis Conrad Ltd directors, Mr Rizwan Abed (35) of St Mary’s Avenue, Batley and Mr Altaf Ravat (36) of Cobden Close, Batley, pleaded guilty to five offences of losing control of business waste which was later found fly-tipped.

CCTV captures flytipping in Dewsbury

The offences all took place between July 1 2018 and 30 July 2018 and all involved waste from the bed manufacturing company being fly-tipped. The first offence happened on private land belonging to company DCP and was cleaned up by DCP.

Two more offences took place at Hall Lane, Dewsbury, with a further two taking place at Briestfield Road and Sands Lane, both in Dewsbury; Kirklees Council cleaned these up at a total cost of almost £2,000.

Ravat admitted paying £250 in cash to two men whom he identified as being from a company called wetakeanywaste.com – this was discovered not to be true after the Waste Transfer Notice he provided was found to be forged. The people who actually dumped the waste have not been identified.

Abed was sentenced on 28 August, and was fined £450 consecutive for each offence, making a total fine of £2,250. He was also ordered to pay costs of £1,000, compensation of £755 and a victim surcharge of £45 totalling £4,050.

Ravat was sentenced on the same date and was subsequently fined £481 consecutive for each offence, making a total fine of £2405. He was also ordered to pay costs of £1,000, compensation of £755 and a victim surcharge of £48 totalling £4,208.

Speaking after the case Councillor Naheed Mather, Cabinet Member for Greener Kirklees, said: “We are very happy with the results of this court case, it supports our zero tolerance stance to such selfish behaviour.

“It’s completely unacceptable to dump rubbish in Kirklees and those caught will pay the price. It’s also important that people realise that if they pay for someone else to dispose of their rubbish illegally, they will be prosecuted.

“Fly-tipping ruins the appearance of our wonderful communities and poses an environmental risk, costing the taxpayer every time we have to clear it up. Businesses must comply with their legal responsibility and their duty of care to dispose of waste correctly.”