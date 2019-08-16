Second man arrested after vicious stabbing near Dewsbury Asda

Detectives investigating the vicious stabbing of a man in Dewsbury have arrested another man in connection with the incident.

West Yorkshire Police were called at 4.47am yesterday (Thursday, August 15) to reports of an injured man on Mill Street West, near the Asda superstore.

A 20-year-old man was found with a stab wound to his back and slashes to his face, caused by a glass bottle.

The incident occurred just outside the Dewsbury Sports Centre nearby.

The victim was taken to hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

A 31-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of wounding with intent.

Police have now confirmed that another man, aged 30, has also been arrested in connection to the incident.

Both suspects are believed to have known the victim.

Police cordoned off Asda and closed the store yesterday while investigations were being carried out.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Detectives investigating a serious assault of a man in Dewsbury have arrested another man in connection with the incident.

"The suspects and the victim are all known to each other. Enquiries are ongoing."

Anyone who witnessed the assault, or has any further information, is asked to contact Kirklees CID online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us or via 101 quoting reference number 13190416321.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.