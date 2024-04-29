Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sentencing took place at Leeds Crown Court on Friday, April 26 for the latest men convicted as part of Operation Tourway - a major police investigation into the sexual exploitation of young girls in North Kirklees.

Asif Ali, aged 53 and from Batley; Mohammed Tausif Hanif, aged 39 and from Dewsbury; Ali Shah, aged 38 and from Dewsbury; Moshin Nadat, aged 38 and from Heckmondwike; Sarfraz Miraf, aged 38 and from Dewsbury; Mohammed Nazam Nasser, aged 38 and from Batley; and Amir Ali Hussain (45) from Batley were all sentenced for multiple offences.

An eighth man was also made subject of a hospital order following a finding of the facts at court.

Some of the men jailed

Their conviction means 25 men have so far been sentenced for their roles in the rape, sexual abuse and trafficking of eight then young girls in North Kirklees between 1999 and 2012.

One of the men convicted received a sentence in excess of 30 years during the trials, most of which were protected by reporting restrictions to ensure those involved could be tried fairly.

Now, with the lifting of restrictions, 24 men brought to court so far can be named and full details of their sentences disclosed

They are:

Khurum Raziq, aged 42 and from Heckmondwike, sentenced to 22 years after being found guilty of eight offences of rape.

Nasar Hussain, aged 46 and from Dewsbury, sentenced to 18 years after being found guilty of three rape offences.

Zafar Qayum, aged 44 and from Dewsbury, sentenced to 30 years for six counts of rape, five counts of indecent assault and three counts of aiding and abetting rape.

Ansar Qayum, aged 47 and from Dewsbury, sentenced to 20 years for four counts of rape and one offence of attempted indecent assault.

Mohammed Jabbar Qayum, aged 43 and from Dewsbury, sentenced to 13 years for two offences of rape committed against one victim.

Mohammed Imran Zada, aged 45 and from Batley, sentenced to 15 years for four offences of rape and an offence of sexual activity with a child.

Michael Birkenshaw, aged 37 and from Wakefield, sentenced to eight years for rape.

Amran Mehrban, aged 40 and from Batley, sentenced to 13 years for two offences of rape and an offence of assault by penetration.

Sarkaut Yasen, aged 38 and from Dewsbury, sentenced to 15 years for an offence of trafficking and three offences of aiding and abetting rape.

Mohammed Saleem Nasir, aged 48 and from Dewsbury, sentenced to 19 years for three offences of rape and an offence of aiding and abetting rape.

Irfan Khan, aged 37 and from Batley, sentenced to 12 years and five years extended licence for three offences of rape and an offence of making threats to kill.

Omar Farooq Hussain, aged 39 and from Batley, sentenced to 18 years for four offences of rape.

Sarfraz Hussain Riaz, aged 40 and from Dewsbury, sentenced to 15 years for two offences of rape and an offence of attempted rape.

Zafar Iqbal, aged 38 and from Batley, sentenced to 17 years for an offence of indecency with child, trafficking and three offences of rape.

Nasar Iqbal, aged 38 and from Batley, sentenced to 10 years for an offence of trafficking and an offence of rape

Mohammed Chothia, aged 47 and from Batley, sentenced to 17 years for four offences of rape and an offence of trafficking

Bilal Patel, aged 42 and from Leicester, sentenced to 13 years for an offence of trafficking and an offence of rape.

Asif Ali, aged 53 and from Batley, sentenced to 24 years for 14 counts of rape, two offences of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and offences of trafficking for sexual exploitation, intentionally encouraging or assisting an offender and aiding, abetting or procuring rape.

Mohammed Tauseef Hanif, aged 39, from Dewsbury jailed for nine-and-a-half years for rape.

Ali Shah, aged 38 and from Dewsbury, sentenced to 10 years for rape.

Moshin Nadat, aged 38 and from Heckmondwike, sentenced to seven-and-a-half years for rape.

Safraz Miraf, aged 49 and from Dewsbury, sentenced to four-and-a-half years for attempted rape.

Mohammed Nazam Nasser, aged 38 and from Batley, sentenced to seven-and-a-half years for rape.

Amir Ali Hussain, aged 45 and from Batley, sentenced to eight years for rape.

The men have been sentenced as part of five trials heard at Leeds Crown Court between 2022 and 2024

Detective Chief Inspector Oliver Coates said: “The conviction and sentencing of these latest eight men represents a significant milestone for victims in this case.

“Their bravery in coming forwards and identifying their abusers has allowed us to take action against men whose offending and behaviour can only be described as abhorrent in the extreme.

“Now that reporting restrictions have been lifted we can, for the first time, disclose full details of all those sentenced so far in what has been a long trial process."

He added: “Far from being powerless however, those young women have instead fought back as adults and forced them to account for their crimes.

“They displayed real courage and determination in giving evidence through what have been lengthy trials and supporting our investigations.