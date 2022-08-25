Scooter seized in Batley after owner drives off from police
West Yorkshire Police’s Batley and Spen neighbourhood policing team seized a scooter belonging to a drive who had made off from officers.
By Tom Scargill
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 3:07 pm
The owner of the scooter had earlier driven off from White Lee in Batley, but was then located by police officers and now faces charges of dangerous driving, failing to stop, no insurance and no driving licence.
