Scammers targeting social media selling pages

Criminals are using a fake banking app which makes it look like money has been transferred when in fact it hasn’t.

When a meeting takes place to hand over the item being sold, the victim puts their bank details into a fake app on the criminal’s phone. It then produces a screen which makes it appear that the money has been successfully transferred.

But when the victim then checks their account, they find that the funds haven’t actually transferred.

West Yorkshire Police are warning about a new scam being used by criminals to take money from people selling goods over social media websites.

The criminal then pretends to call their bank saying that it takes up to two hours for the funds to show. But the money is never received by the victim.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Economic Crime Unit have issued the following tips to ensure people don’t fall victim to the scam:

DO:

Check the buyer’s review history and feedback from other reviewers. Beware of accounts that may have been set up very recently with lots of favourable feedback that sounds similar, this could be an indication of fake reviews.

Always use the site’s recommended payment site (such as PayPal) and read the terms and conditions to understand what you are protected for. If you pay any other way than via a recommended payment site, you may not be able to recover your money.

If you make payments in cash, consider carrying this out at yours or the seller’s bank premises for added protection.

Avoid direct bank transfers where possible. Use known third party payment providers after checking terms and conditions.

If payment is made via bank transfer, always check with your own bank if any payment is shown pending.

Keep hold of any property until you have received confirmation from your bank that the payment has been received successfully.

Trust your instincts, decline the sale if you have any doubts.

DON’T:

Allow buyer to change the original agreed meeting place.

Hand over any goods until money confirmed in your account.

Allow the buyer to rush you in an effort to persuade you that payment has been made.