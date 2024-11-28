Samurai sword and drugs seized after cannabis farm found behind spy-style false wall in Batley

A secret stashed cannabis factory has been found by the Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team.

Weapons and drugs have been seized after police uncovered a cannabis farm stashed inside a spy-style hidden room in Batley.

Enquiries are ongoing by the Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) after officers uncovered the secret stashed cannabis factory in an early morning raid.

Officers executed a warrant at an address on Halifax Road on, Sunday, November 24, as part of ongoing operations to combat drug supply in Kirklees.

No-one was inside but, on searching the property, officers noticed an interior wall appeared unusual and investigated further.

Officers found a fake wall mounted fireplace which concealed an entrance to the hidden room.

Inside, officers located a cannabis farm containing a number of plants.

Weapons including a samurai sword and knives were also located and recovered.

Colleagues from Northern Powergrid then attended to make the property safe.

Chief Inspector Rebecca Calpin of Kirklees District Police, said: “A significant amount of work remains ongoing to disrupt drugs supply in our communities, and we are continuing to conduct enquiries following the discovery of this cannabis factory. “A good deal of effort was clearly put into trying to disguise the illegal operation inside which was uncovered following a thorough specialist search.” Anyone who has any information which could assist the investigation, or about drugs supply in Batley, is asked to contact the Batley and Spen NPT on 101 referencing police crime number 13240639768. Information can also be given online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.