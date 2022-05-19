Safety of women and girls ' remains at the heart' of Mayor's agenda

The Mayor and her Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime, Alison Lowe OBE, reaffirmed their commitment and hosted an event to co-design the West Yorkshire Safety of Women and Girls Strategy.

Around 75 attendees from across West Yorkshire, including Community Safety and Third Sector partners, came together to shape how the strategy will set out the priorities and principles to tackle these issues locally, regionally, and beyond.

The Mayor of West Yorkshire said: “My Police and Crime Plan was launched in March with an overall vision of a safe, just, and inclusive West Yorkshire. As I pledged, the safety of women and girls sits at the heart of it.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin

“We have been very proactive here in West Yorkshire in tackling these issues, bringing in significant levels of extra funding, launching new campaigns and initiatives. What we discussed today was an all-encompassing strategy which brings everything together enabling us to really make a lasting difference.

“It was uplifting and inspiring to hear from partners about how we can collectively contribute to a safer, more just society, where all women and girls feel safe. To hear all the different ideas and thoughts about how we can achieve this together is exciting. We can only do this in partnership.

“Co-designing this strategy deepens engagement with partners and communities. Allowing everyone to have their say on the key themes and priorities we need to tackle together, reflecting exactly what action is required.