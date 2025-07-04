Robbers punch and kick teenager outside Mirfield church before stealing his bike

A teenager was punched and kicked by two robbers outside a church in Mirfield before stealing his bike.

It happened at around 4.20pm on Monday June 30 outside St Paul’s Church in the town centre.

The teenage boy was walking through the church yard when he was approached by two male suspects who punched and kicked him before making off onto Newgate, heading away from the town centre, with his bike.

One of the robbers is is described as mixed race and of muscular build, wearing dark coloured t-shirt and shorts and a balaclava or t-shirt tied around his face.

The other is described as white and he was wearing dark coloured joggers, no top and a balaclava or t-shirt tied around his face.

The bike (pictured) is an orange Carrera mountain bike with an electric conversion kit attached.

Anyone with any information or relevant CCTV footage is asked to contact Kirklees District Crime Team online here or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250368688.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.