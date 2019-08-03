'Rightly deserved': Yorkshire paedophile who blindfolded and raped four-year-old girl attacked in prison

A paedophile who blindfolded a four-year-old girl before raping her was subjected to an attack by a his cell mate in jail, a court heard.

Jonathan Byram's barrister revealed details of the assault as the pervert was given an 11-year jail sentence.

The lawyer, Ketherine Robinson, told Leeds Crown Court: "He is struggling in prison.

"He has been assaulted by his cell mate.

"Others might think that is what he rightly deserves and he accepts that."

Byram's sentencing hearing was briefly disrupted after an outburst from a man in the public gallery as the details of the offence were outlined in court.

Security staff were called into court after the man shouted: "You better give him life or else I will kill him."

Rupert Doswell, prosecuting, told the court how the 50-year-old preyed upon the girl.

Police were contacted when the victim told a relative about what had happened.

The girl gave a description of a tie used to blindfold her during the assault.

A tie matching the description was found in Byram's home.

Byram, of Hazel Close, Chickenley, Dewsbury, pleaded guilty to rape.

He has previous convictions for arson, child cruelty and assault.

Ms Robinson, mitigating, told the court: "The best mitigation that this defendant has is his plea."

She added: "He has a genuine appreciation of the harm that he has caused."

Byram was told he must serve a custodial sentence of ten years followed by an extended licence period one of year.

He must also go on the sex offender register for life.

Judge Neil Clark told Byram: "The true effect of this type of behaviour is the psychological impact.

"You can offer no explanation for what happened.

"There must have been some sexual motivation for happened."