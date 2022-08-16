Record number of electricity thefts in West Yorkshire, new figures reveal

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Electricity theft – which can be carried out by tampering with a line or bypassing a meter – has the potential to cause serious injury and is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Home Office figures show West Yorkshire Police received 424 reports of the "dishonest use of electricity" in the year to March – up from 388 in 2020-21, and the most since comparable records began in 2012-13.

Across England and Wales, 3,600 such offences were recorded in 2021-22 – up 13% on the year before and the most since comparable records began in 2012-13.

A line of Pylons

Around 1,100 of these occurred between January and March – almost double the number recorded over the same period in 2018-19 and 2019-20.