Reckless driver clocked at 157mph on M62 as police deal with more 100mph speeders

Shocking figures released by charity Brake revealed West Yorkshire Police to have the most speeding drivers over 100mph in the UK last year.

West Yorkshire had the 10th highest speeds recorded of the areas across the country where figures were released.

The road safety charity obtained figures from 40 of the 45 police forces across the UK, following a Freedom of Information request.

One driver was caught speeding at 157mph on the M62 - 87 miles faster than the 70mph motorway speed limit on the M62 where they were caught.

Each force was asked to supply the total number of offences recorded by a speed camera or from an officer's speed radar where a motorist was found to be going over 100mph, for 2018.

They were also asked to provide the top five speeds recorded in their area, including what the speed limit was, the location, the driver’s age and gender.

Drivers caught speeding at over 100mph are referred to Court, where magistrates have the discretion to issue a driving ban or 6 penalty points on a driver’s licence.

The maximum fine for serious speeding offences is £1000, rising to £2500 if caught on a motorway.

Commenting Joshua Harris, director of campaigns for Brake, the road safety charity, said: “There is absolutely no justification for any driver to be travelling at such excessive speeds – more than twice the national speed limit in some cases – putting themselves and others in grave danger.

"The number of drivers caught speeding at over 100mph highlights some deeply concerning issues with speeding across the country and makes clear the need for action. Anyone caught travelling at such speed should always face a ban – we have to make sure these dangerous, selfish drivers are taken off our roads.

“The Government must invest in national roads policing as a priority to provide the police with the resources they need to get out on the roads and act as a true deterrent to dangerous driving. The law must also be used to its fullest extent in penalising such dangerous behaviour, making it clear that speeding will not be tolerated.”

Last year, over 9,000 motorists were caught by police speeding at more than 100mph on UK roads.

The highest speed recorded was 162mph jointly on the M1 Southbound in South Yorkshire and the M4 Eastbound in Avon and Somerset – more than twice the national limit on motorways.

Brake want to see automatic driving bans for those caught travelling at over 100mph and greater resources provided to the police to help improve speeding enforcement.