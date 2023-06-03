Prolific Kirklees burglars who targeted homes across West Yorkshire have been jailed

Michael St Hillaire, 33, of Staincliffe Road, Dewsbury and Kyle Sylvester, 31, of Quaker Lane, Huddersfield were jailed at Leeds Crown Court on Friday June 2 after pleading guilty to multiple burglary offences.

St Hillaire was jailed for six years six months after being convicted of 10 offences while Sylvester was jailed for six years nine months after his conviction for 12 offences of burglary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The men were arrested on September 4, 2022 when Sylvester’s White VW Scirocco was stopped by police on Huddersfield Road in Bradford.

Michael St Hillaire (left) and Kyle Sylvester

St Hillaire was also present in the vehicle along with mole grips, screwdrivers, gloves and over items used in the commission of burglary offences.

An investigation by Kirklees detectives linked the pair to a number of burglary offences in Huddersfield, Mirfield, Pontefract, Horbury and Halifax in which residential buildings had been targeted in the early hours of the morning.

Property, including cash and jewellery, was taken in a number of the offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DC Joe Lee of the Kirklees Programme Precision Team, said: “We welcome the convictions of both of these males who have been prolific offenders targeting homes across West Yorkshire.“Being a victim of burglary can have a highly negative and long lasting impact on victims and it is good news for communities that these men are off our streets."

DS Andrew Holmes of Kirklees CID, added: “These men were caught and convicted following, collaborative police work between detectives and uniformed officer from response and Neighbourhood Policing Teams working in our communities who responded to reports of burglaries.“Information to local officers from residents who spot suspicious activity ongoing in their streets is really important in helping us to respond to burglary offences and we always encourage people to make reports to us."

Suspicious activity can be reported via 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat