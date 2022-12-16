‘Predatory’ Cleckheaton man jailed for sexually abusing young child
A Cleckheaton man has been jailed for seven years after being found guilty of sexually abusing a young child in offending described as predatory.
Steven Abbott, 45, from Scholes was sentenced to seven years in prison and made subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order at Leeds Crown Court today.
He was convicted for six sexual offences including sexual assault and sexual touching.
Abbott had been found guilty by a jury in July this year after standing trial accused of the offences which were committed against a vulnerable female child.
The court heard he sexually abused the victim between 2017 and 2020.
She reported the offending in 2020, leading to her parents contacting Kirklees Police.
A full investigation was commenced by the Kirklees Child Safeguarding Unit.
Abbott was arrested in July 2020, before later being charged.
Following his release from prison he will be required to sign on the sexual offences register.
DC Alexis Stansfield, who led the investigation, said: “We welcome the sentencing of Abbott today for predatory sexual offences against a young and particularly vulnerable victim.“He has put the young victim and her family through a dreadful ordeal, compounded by then denying his guilt to the very end and making them go through the added experience of a trial.“We hope seeing justice being done will bring some comfort to the victim and her family. They have shown real strength and dignity in supporting the prosecution which has allowed the police and CPS to put Abbott behind bars.”