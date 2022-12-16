Steven Abbott, 45, from Scholes was sentenced to seven years in prison and made subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order at Leeds Crown Court today.

He was convicted for six sexual offences including sexual assault and sexual touching.

Abbott had been found guilty by a jury in July this year after standing trial accused of the offences which were committed against a vulnerable female child.

The court heard he sexually abused the victim between 2017 and 2020.

She reported the offending in 2020, leading to her parents contacting Kirklees Police.

A full investigation was commenced by the Kirklees Child Safeguarding Unit.

Abbott was arrested in July 2020, before later being charged.

Following his release from prison he will be required to sign on the sexual offences register.