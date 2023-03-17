Police have released surveillance photos of the Calderdale and Dewsbury drugs gang sentenced yesterday for dealing 100kg of cocaine, heroin and cannabis on our streets.

As reported yesterday (Thursday), five men were jailed after admitting conspiracy to supply the drugs – thought to be worth millions.

Jamie Whitehead, 34, of Clifton Common, Brighouse, was sentenced to 14 years.

Thomas Stead, 34, of Freeman Court, Brighouse, was sentenced to 10 years.

Simon Bolland, 33, of Smallwood Gardens, Dewsbury, was sentenced to seven years and four months.

Ben Hardy, 31, of Riley Lane, Halifax, who was sentenced to 12 months.

And Carl Noble, 35, of Mount Pellon Road, Halifax, was sentenced to seven years and six months.

The gang were caught thanks to Operation Globemouth, led by West Yorkshire Police Programme Precision Serious and Organised Crime Team.

Ten kilos of assorted controlled drugs were physically seized as part of the operation over three arrest phases in December 2020, May 2021 and June 2021.

Police say the gang was using “sophisticated methods”, including specially-constructed hydraulic operated “hides” within vehicles, to conceal and transport large quantities of drugs and cash across the country.

Message data obtained by police showed the group were involved in the supply of approximately 100 Kilos of cocaine, heroin and cannabis worth millions of pounds.

Detective Chief Inspector Jon Key said: “The excellent work by the investigation team in presenting the encrypted communications and co-ordinating a proactive operation led to the seizure of illegal drugs, taking them off the streets of West Yorkshire where they cause significant harm.

“The evidence proved that this group were involved in supplying large quantities of controlled drugs over a prolonged period of time, damaging people’s lives and our communities.

“The sentences reflect that and will hopefully serve as a deterrent to others who are either involved or aspire to be involved in trafficking drugs across our county and beyond.

“Dismantling these organised crime gangs and taking the individuals involved off the streets of West Yorkshire to reduce the impact of serious and organised crime will continue to be a priority for West Yorkshire Police.”

Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

