The warning comes after a number of incidents in West Yorkshire over the past week, where people fell victim to the con.

The sophisticated fraud, known as courier fraud, involves a victim being contacted by telephone by someone who claims to be bank staff, police or other law enforcement officials.

They then persuade people to co-operate in an ‘operation’ which they say is designed to gather evidence or identify those responsible for a fictional offence.

Victims are contacted over the phone by someone claiming to be police or bank staff requesting they ‘assist with an investigation’.

Victims are then asked to withdraw money from their bank, or purchase an expensive item, or provide their bank card or details to assist with the operation.

This is on the promise that the money or item will be returned, or compensation provided.

A courier is usually then sent to the victim’s address to collect the cash.

Detective Sergeant Lisa Jones, of West Yorkshire Police’s Economic Crime Unit, said: “We’ve had a number of incidents in the past week where victims in West Yorkshire have been targeted in this way.

West Yorkshire Police are warning locals of a new phone scam in the region.

“The people who are doing this are very persuasive, using oppressive tactics to emphasise the urgency of why they are calling and what they want victims do.

“So I would urge people to remember that neither the police nor bank staff would ever ask a member of the public to withdraw money for any reason.”

“If you receive a call of this nature, hang up immediately and report the incident to Action Fraud.”

Officers also warn people who think they are victims to ensure that they have cleared the telephone line properly before going on to report the details, as the fraudsters have been known to try to keep the line of communication open so they can continue the deception.

DS Jones added: “Victims should try to call someone they know to test their line is clear, or use an alternative telephone.

“I would urge anyone who thinks they have been victim of this kind of offence to contact police."