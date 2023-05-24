News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Police warn of new phone scam, popular in West Yorkshire

Police are warning residents in West Yorkshire to be aware of a type of fraud where people are contacted over the phone by scammers claiming to be law enforcement or bank staff.
By Kara McKune
Published 24th May 2023, 20:30 BST- 2 min read

The warning comes after a number of incidents in West Yorkshire over the past week, where people fell victim to the con.

The sophisticated fraud, known as courier fraud, involves a victim being contacted by telephone by someone who claims to be bank staff, police or other law enforcement officials.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They then persuade people to co-operate in an ‘operation’ which they say is designed to gather evidence or identify those responsible for a fictional offence.

Victims are contacted over the phone by someone claiming to be police or bank staff requesting they ‘assist with an investigation’.Victims are contacted over the phone by someone claiming to be police or bank staff requesting they ‘assist with an investigation’.
Victims are contacted over the phone by someone claiming to be police or bank staff requesting they ‘assist with an investigation’.
Most Popular

Victims are then asked to withdraw money from their bank, or purchase an expensive item, or provide their bank card or details to assist with the operation.

This is on the promise that the money or item will be returned, or compensation provided.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A courier is usually then sent to the victim’s address to collect the cash.

Detective Sergeant Lisa Jones, of West Yorkshire Police’s Economic Crime Unit, said: “We’ve had a number of incidents in the past week where victims in West Yorkshire have been targeted in this way.

West Yorkshire Police are warning locals of a new phone scam in the region.West Yorkshire Police are warning locals of a new phone scam in the region.
West Yorkshire Police are warning locals of a new phone scam in the region.

“The people who are doing this are very persuasive, using oppressive tactics to emphasise the urgency of why they are calling and what they want victims do.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“So I would urge people to remember that neither the police nor bank staff would ever ask a member of the public to withdraw money for any reason.”

“If you receive a call of this nature, hang up immediately and report the incident to Action Fraud.”

Officers also warn people who think they are victims to ensure that they have cleared the telephone line properly before going on to report the details, as the fraudsters have been known to try to keep the line of communication open so they can continue the deception.

DS Jones added: “Victims should try to call someone they know to test their line is clear, or use an alternative telephone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I would urge anyone who thinks they have been victim of this kind of offence to contact police."

For more information, visit www.actionfraud.police.uk/a-z-of-fraud/courierscam or call 0300 123 2040 to report an incident.

Read More
22 people police urgently want to speak to in Wakefield