Police want to speak to this man in connection with serious sexual assault of 14-year-old girl

West Yorkshire Police have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to in connection with a report of a serious sexual assault in Huddersfield.

Detectives understand the victim, a 14-year-old girl, met a man outside Primark on New Street, Huddersfield on Thursday April 25 at around 12pm.

- > Mum smuggled spice into Armley jail using child's drawing hidden inside her bra



The assault happened at an address off New North Street near to Huddersfield town centre.

Police have released the CCTV images as they would like to speak to the man pictured as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police describe him as "a white male, early 20s, skinny build, quite tall with light brown hair and spoke with a London accent."

Detective Inspector Alex Bacon from Kirklees Safeguarding team said: "This was an extremely traumatic ordeal for this young woman and she is being supported by specialist trained officers.

"Officers from Kirklees Safeguarding have carried out extensive enquiries into the incident and we are now looking for the public’s help.

"We would like to hear from anyone who recognises the male or who has any information that could assist the investigation to get in touch."

Anyone who has any information or can help in identifying this male is asked to contact Kirklees Safeguarding Unit on 01924 335075 or 01484 436664 quoting crime reference 13190218053.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can also pass information to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.