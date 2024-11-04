Two people have been arrested after an assault in Cleckheaton on Saturday (November 2) night.

Police: Two arrested after assault in Cleckheaton
The incident happened on Horncastle Street shortly before 8.45pm. Officers arrived at the scene to find a man who had suffered head and arm injuries. West Yorkshire Police say they are not deemed to be life threatening.
Police are now appealing for witnesses and video footage.
A police spokesperson said: “Two people have been arrested in relation to this incident and enquiries remain ongoing at Horncastle Street and the neighbouring streets. “Anyone with information which may assist the investigation is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 13240597939.
“Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”