Police: Three arrested and man left critically injured after serious assault outside Cleckheaton pub
Police received reports at 7.19pm last night (Sunday, March 17) that a man had been assaulted outside the The Marsh, on Bradford Road.
The injured man, in his 40s, was taken to hospital, where he is described as being in a critical condition.
Police have confirmed that three people have been arrested in connection with the investigation and are currently in custody.
Anyone who witnessed the assault, or believes they may have any information about the circumstances leading up to it, is asked to contact Kirklees District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting 13240147138.
Information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111.