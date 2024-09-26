Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thousands of illegal vapes and cigarettes have been seized in Birstall in the latest Kirklees operation involving West Yorkshire Police to take money away from organised criminals.

Officers from the Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team and colleagues from West Yorkshire Trading Standards are continuing to investigate after raiding a shop in Birstall town centre this week.

In a joint operation on Monday, September 23, officers and officials recovered between 2,000 to 3,000 cigarettes and vapes after executing a warrant at a shop.

Illegal vapes can often have higher nicotine content than normal licensed products with cash from sales providing a revenue stream for organised crime.

The seizures were the latest of several such operations in Kirklees so far in 2024 aimed at withdrawing sources of potential revenue from organised criminality.

An operation in August resulted in police and trading standards seizing £17,000 of illegal cigarettes after raiding two shops in Dewsbury and one in Batley.

In joint operations the teams recovered 281 packets of 20 carton cigarettes from one shop as well as 62 packets of tobacco and 91 oversized vapes.

248 cartons of cigarettes and 27 50g pouches of hand rolling tobacco were seized from another premises while 250 packets of cigarettes were also found in a car.

Operations in May resulted in more than 26,000 illegal cigarettes being recovered following warrants at two convenience and food stores in Dewsbury.

Inspector Charlotte Nichols of the Batley and Spen NPT, said: “It is proven that money raised from illegal vape and tobacco sales can be used to fund organised crime and these illegal products can also be more harmful to public health.

“The vapes can contain higher nicotine content and are not regulated or tested, making them potentially hazardous, especially to young people.

“For these reasons it is really important we act to restrict the sale of such products and take revenue streams away from those who create misery in our communities.”

She added: “None of us want to see organised crime in our neighbourhoods and I encourage residents to keep contacting us with any information which can help us disrupt criminal activity and the sale of illegal goods.”