Police tackle over 100 drivers in Batley and Spen road safety operation

Drivers have been taken to task in Batley and Spen as part of an ongoing crackdown on dangerous and illegal driving

The Batley and Spen NPT has said an operation to tackle speeding and prevent dangerous driving is set to continue after officers issued 117 tickets, seized cars and caught drug and drink drivers in a series of operations since December.

NPT officers and colleagues from the West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit have so far conducted days of action in the Batley West and East ward, as well as in Liversedge, Gomersal and Heckmondwike, with the latest taking place on Sunday.

The operations have seen both foot officers and police vehicles deployed at identified hotspots at key times in which they have sought to both prevent dangerous driving and take action against those seen offending.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Operations in December saw officers seize a car for being uninsured and report a driver to court after they were caught travelling at 55mph on Soothill Lane in Batley.

Recent activity has included an operation outside Cawley Lane School in Heckmondwike in which officers dealt with poor parking.

A total of 21 motorists were also dealt with and issued with Traffic Offence Reports for numerous traffic offences including speeding and licence offences in the same operation,

Funding for the police resources has been funded by local Kirklees councillors using The Members Local Project Fund, a ward budget that councillors can allocate to address specific local issues and priorities

Inspector Rebecca Calpin, of the Batley and Spen NPT, said: “I want to thank colleagues from our roads policing unit and partners from Safer Kirklees for their support in helping us mount these operations.

“We have been well aware of residents’ concerns regarding instances of speeding and dangerous driving in Batley and Spen before Christmas and I hope this action demonstrates that we, like our residents, will not tolerate illegal and dangerous behaviour on our roads and near our schools.