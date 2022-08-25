Police seize quantity of drugs after finding abandoned car in Birstall

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The vehicle was found by officers having been abandoned on Leeds Road in Birstall.

Upon checking the vin and registration number, the car was shown to be on false plates.

During a search of the vehicle by officers, a quantity of cannabis was found and seized for destruction.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

