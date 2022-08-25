Police seize quantity of drugs after finding abandoned car in Birstall
Officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Batley and Spen neighbourhood policing team seized a quantity of drugs after discovering an abandoned car in Birstall.
By Tom Scargill
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 2:57 pm
The vehicle was found by officers having been abandoned on Leeds Road in Birstall.
Upon checking the vin and registration number, the car was shown to be on false plates.
During a search of the vehicle by officers, a quantity of cannabis was found and seized for destruction.
Most Popular
-
1
Aldi reveals the date for the official opening of its new Dewsbury store - and who will be cutting the ribbon
-
2
A diverse new archery range is set to open in Batley next month
-
3
Police seize quantity of drugs after finding abandoned car in Birstall
-
4
President of Dewsbury Chamber of Trade hails new Aldi store as 'a welcome positive story for the town'
-
5
Police search for Dewsbury man missing for almost a week last seen in Halifax
Keep up to date with all the latest news in North Kirklees by visiting www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk.