Police seize quantity of drugs after finding abandoned car in Birstall

Officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Batley and Spen neighbourhood policing team seized a quantity of drugs after discovering an abandoned car in Birstall.

By Tom Scargill
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 2:57 pm

The vehicle was found by officers having been abandoned on Leeds Road in Birstall.

Upon checking the vin and registration number, the car was shown to be on false plates.

During a search of the vehicle by officers, a quantity of cannabis was found and seized for destruction.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo: West Yorkshire Police