Police seize car used by drug dealers in Savile Town
West Yorkshire Police have seized a car in Dewsbury that they believe to have been used by drug dealers.
By Tom Scargill
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 10:42 am
Updated
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 10:44 am
Dewsbury and Mirfield Neighbourhood Policing Team seized the vehicle from the Saville Town area of Dewsbury recently.
The vehicle had previously made off from the police last month and West Yorkshire Police believe it has been used for dealing drugs.
