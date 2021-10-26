Police search for wanted Mirfield man

Nathan McCarthy

Officers say Nathan McCarthy, 34, is wanted "over domestic related offences".

Despite extensive enquiries and checks on a number of addresses, officers have been unable to find the 34-year-old.

He is known to Northway and surrounding areas.

Anyone can help should call police on 101 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.poluce.uk/contactus, quoting crime reference 132100330197.