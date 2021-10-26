Police search for wanted Mirfield man
Police are appealing for help to find a wanted man from Mirfield.
Officers say Nathan McCarthy, 34, is wanted "over domestic related offences".
Despite extensive enquiries and checks on a number of addresses, officers have been unable to find the 34-year-old.
He is known to Northway and surrounding areas.
Anyone can help should call police on 101 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.poluce.uk/contactus, quoting crime reference 132100330197.
Information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.