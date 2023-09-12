News you can trust since 1858
Police search for sex attacker who assaulted woman near Batley woods in broad daylight yesterday

Detectives are investigating a serious sex attack in Batley.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 12th Sep 2023, 16:33 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 16:33 BST
A woman was near a wooded area off Taylor Street yesterday (Monday) afternoon when she was assaulted.

The attack happened between 1.30pm and 2pm after the victim walked along a pathway behind 175 and 177 Taylor Street, towards the wooded area.

Police say she had noticed a man wearing a bright blue T-shirt walking on the same path behind her a few moments before.

Police are appealing for witnessesPolice are appealing for witnesses
She was in the middle of a phone call when the man reappeared and approached her on the pathway next to the wooded area.

He forced her to the ground and sexually assaulted her.

Detectives say the victim fought back, causing the attacker to run off.

Detectives want to hear from anyone who witnessed the assault or has information that might help.

They would particularly like to hear from anyone who saw or has footage of a man with dark hair wearing a bright blue T-shirt who was seen near the wooded area before 1.30pm.

Detective Chief Inspector Guy Shackleton, from West Yorkshire Police’s homicide and major enquiry team, said: “We are following a number of lines of enquiry regarding this serious offence and specially trained officers are supporting the victim today.

“Clearly, we need to identify and arrest the suspect as soon as possible and I am appealing to anyone who may have seen or have footage of the suspect to contact us.

“He was described as a man with dark hair and as wearing a bright blue T-shirt and grey jogging bottoms.

“He may have been loitering in the area prior to the attack, and I would like to speak to anyone who may have seen him stood in the Taylor Street area or fleeing the area of Taylor Street or Heritage Road.

“Anyone who can assist enquiries is asked to contact HMET on 101 referencing crime number 13230506268.

"Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat using the same reference number.,

“It can also be provided anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”