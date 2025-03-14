Police are investigating after a child was asked to get into a stranger’s car in Batley.

The boy was walking through a car park on Bradford Road at around 8.05am on Wednesday, March 5 when he was spoken to by a man stood by a car. A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "The man asked if he wanted a drink of water and then asked him to get into the car. " The boy then ran away and reported the encounter to an adult. Police say the man was described as white, elderly and with white hair. He was believed to have been driving a black electric car. “A public order offence was recorded and officers from the neighbourhood policing team carried out enquiries to try to trace the male," said the spokesperson. “It is believed to have been an isolated incident but officers have been carrying out high visibility patrols in the area to reassure the community.” Anyone who saw what happened or has any information that could help police is being asked to contact them via 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting reference 13250125397.