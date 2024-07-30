Watch more of our videos on Shots!

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after several pretty planters were stolen from Roberttown at the weekend.

The planters, which were based on the roadside at Child Lane and Church Road, had formed part of the Roberttown in Bloom display for the prestigious Yorkshire in Bloom and Britain in Bloom competitions.

PCSO Dyson said: “A lot of effort has gone into making this a fantastic display for the competition.

“It is therefore deeply upsetting for everyone involved to see their hard work being destroyed by those intent on stealing the displays.

“I would encourage anyone who has information regarding the thefts to contact West Yorkshire Police.”

Roberttown in Bloom, who are set to be judged for Britain in Bloom on Monday, August 5, after welcoming the regional Yorkshire judges last week, had posted on their Facebook page at the weekend:

“Theft of planters overnight. One was under the Child Lane sign and the other two with yellow flowers on the wall.

“Please make these too hot to handle. Disgusting behaviour so close to Britain in Bloom judging. Now too close to the date to replace.”

More planters were then taken the next night, with the group posting:

“Last night, the beautiful cart crates were cruelly stolen. This is two nights on the trot where our exhibits have been taken. These are very heavy, and would need two people to carry.

“The cart is a showstopper, and features heavily in our RHS judging portfolio because of its charming story.

“Our RHS Britain in Bloom judging is just one week away. We do not deserve this.”

The community, however, has rallied round to help the hardworking volunteers ahead of next Monday’s competition.

Louise Hardy, chairperson of Roberttown in Bloom, told the Facebook group yesterday (Monday):

“Today was undoubtedly our darkest hour. But through the indomitable spirit of our community, the light is filtering through. We have planters, we have plants, we have cameras, we have love. Thank you to every single person who has contributed in any way to our resurrection from the ashes.

“Thank you to West Yorkshire Police, our volunteers, committee, community, suppliers and friends of Roberttown in Bloom.

“On Monday we will fling the doors open to the RHS Britain in Bloom judges, to showcase what we have here, in our little village on the hill.

“In the words of our dear departed MP Jo Cox, ‘We are far more united, and have far more in common with each other, than things that divide us.’”