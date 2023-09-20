Officers are keen to trace this man in connection with a burglary in the Birkenshaw area.

The burglary, in which cash was stolen, took place at a property on Southcroft Gate on Saturday, July 22.

Officers are keen to trace the man in the picture.

Anyone with information are asked to contact the police by using 101 Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230408893

