Police reveal CCTV image after Birkenshaw burglary
Police in Kirklees have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in the Birkenshaw area.
By The Newsroom
Published 20th Sep 2023, 15:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 15:43 BST
The burglary, in which cash was stolen, took place at a property on Southcroft Gate on Saturday, July 22.
Officers are keen to trace the man in the picture.
Anyone with information are asked to contact the police by using 101 Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230408893
Information can also be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.