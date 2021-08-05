Police renew appeal to trace wanted man from Dewsbury

Asif Butt, 39, of Dewsbury

Kirklees District Police would like to speak to anyone who has information about the whereabouts of Asif Ghafoor Butt, 39, from Dewsbury, who fled from authorities in 2015.

Butt was sentenced to 11 years in prison in his absence in May 2016 after being found guilty of sexual offences.

Extensive enquiries have been carried out to trace him locally and with policing partners.

Butt is described as Asian, 5ft 6ins tall and of average build.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked contact police on 101 referencing police log number 287 of the 28/03/2017.