Police remain at scene on Batley street as murder investigation continues
Shortly after 9.21pm on Saturday, police responded to reports of an armed robbery at Asda in Dewsbury. Officers attended, arrested a man, and seized a knife.
After his arrest, the man disclosed to officers that a woman, who he believed to be deceased, was inside a property on Norfolk Street, Batley. Officers attended the address and found the body of a woman.
Formal identification is yet to take place, but she is believed to be in her twenties.
The 37-year-old man, who had been arrested a short time before in connection with the robbery incident, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder.
Initial enquiries suggest there are potentially two further people, a man and a woman, who may have come to harm. Enquiries are ongoing in the Dewsbury area to locate them.
As part of these enquiries, there is ongoing policing activity in the town centre, near to the River Calder and in Westtown, as well as on Norfolk Street itself.