Police release photos of 14 Huddersfield Town fans after violence at game

Kirklees CID is appealing for anyone who recognises any of the 14 males to contact them as they continue to investigate violent disorder at the end of the EFL Championship semi-final game in Huddersfield on May 16.

Officers want to speak to the people in the pictures in connection with missiles being thrown.

The incident, which they say involved only a small minority of those attending the game, "was in complete contrast to the rest of the fixture which had been peaceful and good-natured".

The appeal comes after disorder a match

So far two people have been identified and dealt with for the violent disorder incident.

One man has been arrested and charged for court, while a youth was dealt with via the Youth Offending Team.

Detective Chief Inspector Marie Bulmer said: “Active enquiries are continuing into this disorder incident and we are now in a position to release images of persons we want to identify in connection with what took place.

“Arrests have already been made and officers are committed to fully investigating offending which took place at the end of the fixture.”

Anyone who recognises the persons pictured or who has information which can assist police enquiries is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat or on 101 referencing crime 13220269509

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.