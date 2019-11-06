Police release more information about Liversedge shooting

The police at the scene of a shooting in Liversedge.

It happened at 7.10pm on Huddersfield Road yesterday.

Two men, a 27-year-old and a 22-year-old were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds.

A police spokesperson confirmed today that the 22-year-old man remains in hospital.

His injuries are non-life threatening.

The 27-year-old man has been discharged from hospital and arrested for an unrelated offence.

Officers are continuing to appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident or saw a small dark coloured vehicle that they believe the suspects made away in.

Detective Superintendent Mark Swift said: “Clearly this incident has caused understandable concern in the community and extensive enquiries are underway to identify those involved.

“The discharge of any firearm in a public place is an extremely serious matter and something police will absolutely not tolerate.

“There will be an increased policing presence and high visibility patrols in the area to offer reassurance to the community.

“I would continue to appeal for anyone with any information or anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area yesterday to contact police.”