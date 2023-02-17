Police release images to appeal for information on break ins and victim harassment incidents in Dewsbury and Batley

The Kirklees Safeguarding Unit would like to speak to anyone who can identify the man pictured as they continue to investigate suspicious incidents involving older residents in Dewsbury and Batley.

In one of the offences a man described as tall and Asian attended at a property on Stockhill Street in Dewsbury at about 5.30pm in January 26, and tried to gain entry past an elderly male resident.

The victim was able to push him out of his doorway and secure it.

Police are issuing images of a man they want to speak with incidents in Kirklees in which a suspect forced his way into homes and harassed victims

In another offence at Milton Grove on January 30, a suspect knocked on the door of the house at about 5pm and asked for a glass of water

He then followed the male victim into the house, refused to leave, and behaved in a distressing and harassing manner.

The victim was then able to push the male out of his property and seek help from neighbours and the police.

The suspect in both cases was described as Asian, about 6ft tall and of slim to regular build. He was clean shaven with dark hair and wearing a baseball cap.

DI Dennise Bell of Kirklees Police, said: “We are investigating these offences in which a suspect has forced his way into properties and demonstrated some very concerning behaviour, causing real distress to victims.

“We are continuing to support them and have been carrying out a number of enquiries to identify the suspect from the offences, which we have linked.

“I would ask anyone who recognises the man pictured or who lives in the Batley Carr area and has seen this male locally to contact us at the Kirklees District Safeguarding Unit.

“Anyone who has any information which could assist our investigation is asked to contact us on 101 referencing crime number 13230057656.