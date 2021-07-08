Police release CCTV images after attempted robbery in Batley

A CCTV image of one of the men that police would like to identify

The incident occurred on Bradford Road in the early hours of Saturday (July 3).

The suspects left empty handed and were seen to make off on bicycles. No injuries were reported.

Anybody who can identify either or both of these men is asked to contact Kirklees District CID on 101, or use the contact options on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13210332974.