More than 1,000 illegal drivers have been dealt with and 16 people arrested as part of a major operation to make roads safer in parts of Kirklees.

Operation Trimburg was launched by West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit and Kirklees neighbourhood policing teams in February to reduce fatal and serious road incidents in Batley and Spen and Dewsbury and Mirfield.

It has now reached its halfway stage after launching in February this year with 1,117 traffic offences being recorded, with the drivers dealt with.

They included 209 speeding offences, 262 seatbelt misuse offences, 79 instances of mobile phone use while driving and 47 instances of driving without due care and attention.

Of the 16 arrests, the figures included six people being arrested for drink/drug driving offences and four people being arrested for vehicle theft. 95 vehicles were also seized by officers.

Operation Trimburg itself is focussed on reducing the #fatal5 offences as identified as being the main cause of serious and fatal road incidents. They are speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, drink and drug driving, using a mobile phone and careless driving.

The operation continues to be supported by local councillors in Dewsbury and Mirfield and Batley and Spen areas and has seen police carry out extra car based patrols and operations in those North Kirklees communities.

West Yorkshire Police also remains committed to Vision Zero, a road safety aim established with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries, while increasing safe, healthy, equitable mobility for all in West Yorkshire.Inspector Rebecca Calpin of Kirklees Police, said: “Operation Trimburg has produced some significant results since it was launched and has represented a real commitment from the force and local councillors to making our roads safer.

“I want to thank colleagues from the Roads Policing Unit and our local councillors in Dewsbury and Mirfield and Batley and Spen for all their support.

“Trimburg patrols are set to continue and are being based around direct feedback from residents about offences and locations of concern.“We always encourage anyone who has concerns about a particular roads related issue in their community, such as speeding or poor parking, to contact their local neighbourhood policing team.”

Chief Inspector James Farrar of the West Yorkshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “Reducing the #fatal5 factors identified as a key cause of serious injury collisions is a cornerstone of our approach, with partners, to making our roads safer.

“It is a concern that we have stopped over 400 drivers for speeding and seatbelt offences in our Trimburg patrol areas, and I want to make it clear to motorists that we will take action against anyone seen committing these or other driving offences.

“I think we all want safer roads with fewer collisions, and we will continue to target those who make those same roads more dangerous for other drivers.”

The police have pledged more patrols and operations over the coming months.