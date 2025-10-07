A day of action at targeting unsafe vehicles in parts of West Yorkshire - including at Hartshead Moor services - has taken place.

A day of police action at targeting unsafe vehicles in parts of West Yorkshire - including at Hartshead Moor services - has taken place.

Operation Mainland saw more than 60 traffic reports issued, 17 vehicles immediately taken off the roads and four vehicles seized, with issues ranging from not wearing a seatbelt to dangerous tyres.

The operation is a regular joint day of action carried out by the Roads Policing Unit (RPU) and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) with the aim of improving the standard of HGVs and goods vehicles.

Last week officers spent the day at Hartshead Moor services on the M62 and Leeds Road Sports Complex in Huddersfield, with a total of 61 traffic offences issued, four vehicles seized and one driver reported for summons.

At the same time, assessors from the DVSA checked the vehicles and issued 17 immediate prohibitions and five delayed prohibitions for a variety of defects including insecure loads, steering faults, dangerous bodywork and fuel leaks. An immediate prohibition notice means you must stop driving your vehicle.

Inspector Claire Gray said: “Operation Mainland is about making our roads safer for everybody.

“We educate drivers about the risks they pose and use the full range of enforcement options to take dangerous vehicles off the roads.

“We are committed to working with partners like the DVSA to make our roads safer, and this forms part of our Vision Zero ambitions to help reduce fatal and serious injury collisions.”

The full breakdown of results were as follows:

61 traffic offence reports:

13 for not wearing a seatbelt

12 for no MOT

6 for using a mobile phone at the wheel

6 for having an insecure load

4 for failing to maintain headlights

3 for having a tyre tread below the legal limit

3 for driving without due care and attention

2 for no insurance

2 relating to illegal tinted glass

2 for cord exposed on tyre

1 for exceeding 70mph

1 for using a vehicle in a dangerous condition

1 for no secondary coupling on a trailer

1 for going through a red light

1 for a nonconforming number plate

1 for failing to display a number plate

1 for defective brakes

1 report for summons:

An overweight Sprinter van

4 vehicles seized:

No insurance, no license, or both