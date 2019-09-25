Police operation sees six people arrested in connection with North Kirklees burglaries

A week of action to tackle burglary across Kirklees has seen a number of people arrested by the police force.

Over the past week, officers from across Kirklees have been working alongside and supported by PCSOs, Roads Policing teams, CID and NPT to raise awareness about burglaries in the area and also providing crime prevention advice to local residents and businesses.

Operational activity and community engagement has been at the forefront of this week of action focusing on burglary.

All areas across Kirklees including Huddersfield, Dewsbury, Batley and Spen and Kirklees Rural ward areas have been involved in the week of action.

Six people were arrested for burglaries in Huddersfield, Batley and Spen NPT areas;

Enhanced patrols were also carried out throughout Batley and Spen and Dewsbury ward areas, with officers giving crime prevention advice;

Detective Inspector Stephanie Fox, of Kirklees CID, who led the week of action, said: “The results from the operational activity and the additional engagement with the communities across Kirklees this week has been fantastic.

“Our teams across Kirklees have been out each and every day and it has been so positive to see so many residents and businesses speaking to our officers and community wardens, and giving them an opportunity to discuss any issues they have, or concerns they would like to raise.

“We have been advising residents and local businesses that simple precautions such as setting lights with timer switches, making sure curtains/blinds are closed at night and even installing low cost lighting outside can all make a difference in deterring opportunist thieves, especially as the nights draw into the Autumn and Winter periods.

"This is part of our continued commitment to those living and working within the area in Kirklees, that we do listen, we will take action and continue to work in partnership to keep our communities safe.”