Police officers win bravery award for detaining killers of Birstall man

Pictured from the left are Yvette Cooper MP, PC Richard Knowles, PC Daniel Broderick, PC Elizabeth Rook, PC Anthony Dutton and Holly Lynch MP

West Yorkshire Police Chief Constable John Robins said he was immensely proud of PC Daniel Broderick, PC Elizabeth Brook, PC Anthony Dutton and PC Richard Knowles from Kirklees.

They were awarded the Police Federation of England and Wales Bravery Award in a ceremony in London yesterday evening (Thursday).

The officers were commended for their courage after being first on scene in Linthwaite on January 16, 2020.

Two males armed with a samurai sword and knives were assaulting victims in the car park of the Thornton and Ross factory.

The officers arrived to find one man significantly injured, with assailants Luke Gaukroger and Kiyran Earnshaw continuing to attack Robert Wilson with the weapons.

They bravely managed to detain both assailants at significant risk to themselves.

The officers provided first aid to Mr Wilson, of Birstall, who had tragically suffered unsurvivable injuries in the attack.

The force’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team described the attack as barbaric.

Both males were sentenced on September 2, 2020 after pleading guilty to the offences;

Kiyran Earnshaw, 20, of Field Lane, Batley, was sentenced to life with a minimum sentence of 21 years and 140 days for Mr Wilson’s murder and nine years for the Section 18 assault on another victim.

Luke Gaukroger, 17, from Arthur Street, Huddersfield, was sentenced to life with a minimum jail term of 16 years and 17 days for murder.

Chief Constable John Robins QPM said: “I am immensely proud of these four frontline police officers, who acted in the finest traditions of policing.

"They and their colleagues that night put the safety of the public first, ahead of their own, in order to do all they could to try to save the life of Mr Robert Wilson.

"They acted with courage, bravery and resilience when dealing with a truly horrific incident unfolding in front of them.

“Tragically even their brave actions could not save Robert but they risked their lives to ensure they tended caringly to him, whilst at the same time acting bravely to arrest those responsible.

"They are incredibly worthy recipients of this National Police Bravery Award.”

PFEW national chairman John Apter, who personally handed over the bravery award to the four officers, said: “Daniel, Liz, Ant and Richard represent the very best of policing, and fully deserve all the recognition they will rightly receive.

“Police officers are committed, dedicated public servants who frequently do extraordinary things to selflessly protect others.