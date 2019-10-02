Police officers discovered this knife after Heclmodwike shop lifting incident

Police recovered a knife after they responded to reports of a shoplifting offence in Heckmondwike,

Officers from the Batley and Spenborough Neighbourhood Policing Team recovered the blade on September 26.

Enquiries remain ongoing into the incident as the force looks to crackdown on knife crime which is a national priority.

The force is continuing its work as part of Operation Jemlock

The initiative started in April when the then Temporary Chief Constable John Robins, QPM, met the Home Secretary in March.

Police forces including West Yorkshire were given greater stop and search powers to tackle the threat of knife crime as well as additional funding. West Yorkshire received £4.02m

Chief Inspector Damon Solley of the Violence Reduction Unit, said: “An important part of #OpJemlock is making arrests in the communities we serve and I am very proud of the work we have done to arrest so many people.

“This work is continuing as well so we can continue to make a real difference – #OpJemlock officers are going into areas working with locally based colleagues to have the maximum impact possible.

“Equally as important, however, is being out in the communities we serve with a highly visible presence, reassuring members of the community and deterring those involved in criminal activity.”

Officers will carry out proactive, high visibility patrols in key crime areas.