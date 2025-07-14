Floral tributes outside the park.

Nine men have been arrested by police as part of a large-scale murder investigation into the death of a man in Dewsbury’s Crow Nest Park.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the incident in which a 36-year-old local man was stabbed to death in the park, off Heckmondwike Road, on Saturday (July 12) evening.

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team has promised residents all available resources are being deployed with nine men, aged between 18 and 44, being arrested as part of the investigation.

All of the suspects were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody. Arrests were made both in Kirklees and outside of the West Yorkshire Police area.

Crow Nest Park, Dewsbury.

Emergency services were called to Crow Nest Park at 8.17pm on Saturday to a report that a man had been stabbed in the park following an incident of disorder involving a group of men.

Paramedics provided emergency treatment to the man and an air ambulance attended, but it was confirmed a short time later that he had died.

Crime scenes remain in place at the park and on nearby Pilgrim Drive and Pilgrim Crescent and are likely to be in place for some time as detailed forensic searches take place.

Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said:

“Wide ranging and fast moving enquiries remain ongoing with a large number of arrests now made.

“We are working tirelessly to establish the full circumstances of the fatal attack in Crow Nest Park on Saturday evening. As we have said, we believe this was a localised and targeted incident in which there was no threat to other members of the public.

“I want to thank persons who have responded to our appeal, but continue to urge anyone who we have not yet spoken with who has information or footage which could assist enquiries to come forward.

“We remain keen to hear from anyone in Crow Nest Park or around Pilgrim Drive or Pilgrim Crescent who may have seen anything that could assist the investigation.”

DCI Entwistle added: “A number of uniformed officers remain on scene in the local area to reassure residents and manage scenes, and residents remain welcome to approach them with information and intelligence about what took place.”

Information can be provided to the HMET investigation team by calling West Yorkshire Police on 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 1860 of 12/7.