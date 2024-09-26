West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses following two burglaries in Dewsbury and Ravensthorpe involving suspects on e-bikes.

Properties on Wheat Close, Dewsbury, and Heron Close, Ravensthorpe, were targeted in the evening of Wednesday, September 18.

Suspects made off with jewellery from one address and a Mercedes C-Class car and some vehicle keys from the other.

Both incidents, which occurred between 7pm and 9.30pm, involved at least four suspects.

Anyone who witnessed the incidents, or who has footage which may assist these investigations, is asked to contact Kirklees District CID on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Crime references are 13240509880 for the Ravensthorpe offence and 13240509856 for the Dewsbury matter.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.