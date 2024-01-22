Police: Man released under investigation after pedestrian hit by vehicle in Ravensthorpe
Emergency services were called to Huddersfield Road at 11.26pm on Saturday (January 20) evening, with the police confirming that the vehicle involved had left the scene.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries before the driver of the vehicle appeared at a nearby police station a short time later and was arrested on suspicion of causing injury by dangerous driving.
Police have confirmed that “the 21-year-old male has since been released under investigation and enquiries are ongoing.”