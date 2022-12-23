News you can trust since 1858
Police: Man dies after car crashes into fence in Cleckheaton

A man has died after a car collided with a fence in Cleckheaton in the early hours of this morning (Friday).

By Adam Cheshire
13 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Dec 2022, 10:40am
West Yorkshire Police were called to an address on Kenmore Road shortly before 5:05am following reports that a car had collided with a fence before coming to a stop in the garden of a house.
Officers found a man with serious head injuries lying on the floor nearby.

Police have confirmed he was taken to hospital by ambulance but sadly died before arriving.

Police at the scene on Kenmore Road
The road, which links Whitcliffe Road and Whitechapel Road, is closed at both ends, and police are still at the scene, with enquiries ongoing to establish exactly what happened.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anything suspicious in the area, is asked to call West Yorkshire Police on 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 0226 23/12.

People can also call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

