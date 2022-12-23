West Yorkshire Police were called to an address on Kenmore Road shortly before 5:05am following reports that a car had collided with a fence before coming to a stop in the garden of a house.

Officers found a man with serious head injuries lying on the floor nearby.

Police have confirmed he was taken to hospital by ambulance but sadly died before arriving.

Police at the scene on Kenmore Road

The road, which links Whitcliffe Road and Whitechapel Road, is closed at both ends, and police are still at the scene, with enquiries ongoing to establish exactly what happened.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anything suspicious in the area, is asked to call West Yorkshire Police on 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 0226 23/12.

