Detectives are searching for two men after a burglary and theft from a van in Birstall.

Both incidents happened between 1am and 4am on Wednesday, June 19.

The burglary happened on Kings Drive where the culprits climbed through a living room window to take house keys.

And tools were taken from a van parked on Cambridge Road.

Police are keen to speak to these two men

One of them men was wearing a hooded khaki green anorak, a black hooded top, navy blue joggers and black trainers. He was also wearing a black face mask and black and red gloves.

The other was wearing a hooded black jacket with a red stripe down the back, black joggers, black trainers with a reflective sticker, a black balaclava and red gloves.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website, quoting reference 13240330128.