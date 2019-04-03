Police make arrest in Dewsbury after reports of man with weapon

A man has been arrested on suspicion of affray in Longcauseway in Dewsbury.
Police were called to a report at about 11.40am today that a man was seen in a van on Mill Street West and the caller said that the man had been seen in possession of a weapon.
The police attended and arrested him on suspicion of affray.
There is no indication as to the man's age. No one is thought to have been injured.
