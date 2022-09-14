Police looking for burns victim after man 'set himself on fire' during arson attack in Batley

The attack happened on Norfolk Avenue at about 12.50am on yesterday (Tuesday, September 13) when the car was driven through the driveway gates of a house and then set alight. The vehicle then rolled up to the garage wall of the home.

Detectives believe a man involved in the incident dumped his clothing after it caught fire.

No one in the house was hurt.

Police are investigating

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of arson and are continuing to investigate what happened.

They are interested to hear from anyone who knows of someone who has suffered burn injuries but not sought medical help.

Detective Inspector Paul Greatorex, of Kirklees Police, said: “We are conducting a number of active enquiries into this incident and arrested a man on suspicion of arson in connection with what took place.“Officers are appealing for information from residents and would like to speak to anyone who can assist enquiries or perhaps knows of someone in the local area who has suffered burn injuries and has not sought medical attention.”Anyone who saw what happened or has information that might help with the police’s investigations is being asked to contact detectives at Kirklees CID on 101, quoting crime reference number 13220504962.