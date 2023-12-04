Police launch search for man wanted in connection with burglaries in Mirfield and Wakefield
West Yorkshire Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with burglaries involving elderly victims in Mirfield and Wakefield.
Sorinel Oprea, 22, is of no fixed address, but is known to have links to Leeds.
Officers are making enquiries to locate Sorinel, who is described as being of slim build.
If you can assist in locating him then please contact the Kirklees District Crime Team on 101, or by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting 13230634474.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.