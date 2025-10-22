Police launch operation to reduce violent offending in Dewsbury town centre

Undercover and high visibility operations to locate and lock up violent criminals have begun in Dewsbury.

Officers from the Huddersfield and Dewsbury town centre proactive teams have launched twin autumn operations to further reduce violent offending, including knife crime, in both town centres, as the nights draw in.

Plain clothes police officers in Huddersfield have now begun to patrol in crime ‘hotspots’ in Huddersfield town centre to observe, identify and take action against offenders as well as lock up those who are wanted.

Meanwhile, a special series of uniformed patrols are underway in Dewsbury town centre and in the bus station there to reassure residents, deter criminals, and swiftly respond to live incidents.

The patrols are being funded by a government Hotspot Action Fund and support the ongoing 'Safer Streets' initiative aimed making town centres safer by tackling issues like burglary, shop theft, street crime, and antisocial behaviour.

Launched in July, the initiative saw police step up visible proactive operations across Kirklees with extra patrolling also taking place in Dewsbury and Holmfirth.

Activity in the towns included special work to target shoplifters, roads policing operations targeting offenders using the road networks, and dedicated arrest drives to target those involved in a spectrum of offending.

In the first two weeks of September more than 50 arrests were made in Huddersfield alone as part of the surge of proactive policing to reassure those using the town centre, with multiple operations also taking place in Dewsbury.

Knife crime also continues to fall in Kirklees District with offending down by 12 per cent in summer 2025 compared to summer 2024.

Inspector Mark Pattinson of Kirklees District Police, said: “Serious violence, knife crime and ASB have been a scourge on our communities and sustained work has been ongoing to reduce all three by our policing teams.

“These autumn town centre operations are the latest phase of that ongoing work, and we are planning to run them all the way through the autumn and winter months.

“Our plain clothes officers are intended to catch out known offenders and particularly those who are wanted, while the high visibility patrols will hopefully provide continued reassurance.”

He added: “Feedback from businesses, commuters and residents in both town centres about our summer operations was really positive and we want to reassure them that work remains ongoing.

“As always, we encourage residents to please report criminality to Kirklees Police and to Crimestoppers, to help us locate and arrest those involved in offending.”