Police launch new 'Safe to Play' campaign, encouraging children to stay safe in sport this summer

With the school holidays fast approaching, the force has teamed up with NWG, a charity organisation working on the issue of child exploitation (CE) and trafficking within the UK, and the ‘Safe to Play’ campaign to help safeguard children across the five districts.

The campaign provides advice and helps parents and guardians to make informed decisions around activity clubs and sports facilities in West Yorkshire and to look out for signs that a sports club or activity club may not be as legitimate as it seems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Activities and clubs can be advertised as a place to take a child but may not be affiliated to any sport governing body or active partnership.

The campaign provides advice and helps parents and guardians to make informed decisions around activity clubs for children.

The campaign expresses the importance of looking for a club, sport, activity, and coach that takes the safety and wellbeing of children seriously.

It further encourages parents and guardians to check whether the club or organisation is accredited or otherwise affiliated to an official body (e.g. a sports governing body or national voluntary sector) as this should mean they have the right safeguarding policies and procedures in place.

NWG will be supporting West Yorkshire Police by delivering training sessions to all the Safer Schools Officers to help promote the campaign across the county starting this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more advice for parents, carers and guardians, visit: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/SafeToPlay