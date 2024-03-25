Police launch hunt for gang of men who attacked vehicles in Dewsbury yesterday
Officers are searching for a gang who attacked and damaged two vehicles in Dewsbury yesterday.
The group of around five men caused the damage to the vehicles parked on Bradford Road at around 5.30pm.
Anyone with information or who saw what happened is being asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 1320 of March 24,
Information can also be passed on via the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.